Welcome To The Online Arms: How The Video Pub Is Keeping Me Sane

Since Boris Johnson advised Brits to avoid pubs and restaurants last week, everyone you know is suddenly on Google Hangouts, the Houseparty app or FaceTime, virtually making up for all those missed nights out in the pub. WhatsApp groups are good – the one I have with old schoolfriends has been talking me down when I’m feeling panicked, cheering me up with terrible memes and a source of actually useful information for weeks now – but you can’t beat face to face (through a laptop screen) contact. In The Online Arms, you can tell jokes you couldn’t be bothered to type into WhatsApp, exchange insults (thanks to my friend who shouted "What is that?!" when my makeup-free face loomed in front of the screen last night), have a look at people’s cats that definitely wouldn’t have been let into the pub, coo over your mates' babies and take a virtual tour of your friend’s new house. Discussing the impending apocalypse is okay but it’s nice to forget about the news for an hour and talk about literally anything else with people you love.