How do you feel about gyms? Not how you should feel, but actually feel? 'Cos I, frankly, hate them. I don’t know why we willingly combine being sweaty and being intimidated by other sweaty people. In my experience, trying to do anything at the free weights station requires either waiting for the enormous men to stop hogging said weights or the confidence to storm over and tell them to share, which I just can’t generate at 6.45am on a Tuesday before work.
So what’s a girl to do when she wants to exercise but doesn’t want to be stared down while watching Succession on a treadmill? Work out at home, obviously. Beyond the privacy it affords, there are many other benefits to an at-home workout. It’s cheaper, the queue for the shower is far shorter, and you can’t forget your sports bra. As long as you have some space to move around in and enough motivation to work out of your own volition, you’re golden.
Obviously no one except the richy-rich will have access to all the equipment you find in a proper gym at home, but a lot of it isn't necessary to get a good sweat on. For cardio, HIIT and Pilates-based workouts you won’t need anything at all, and even for strength-based work you’ll only need a few dumbbells. Unless you’re lifting the huge weights, you can find them at places like Argos (I got some of my lighter ones at Tiger) and they can be stored under sofas or in cupboards with ease.
The best thing about working out at home is that you can choose your priorities and avoid the body-shaming that for so many people can define their gym experience. Want to avoid any mention of weight loss? Keen to try a variety of classes without shame? Need the option to flake out without taking a financial hit? That’s what the at-home workout is for.
Whether you’re short on space, a complete beginner, or dead set on deadlifts, we have an at-home workout that should work for you. Click through to find the perfect one.
If you have no equipment or can't make noise
Fitness Blender
Fitness Blender is, for my money, one of the best online fitness resources out there. Run by husband and wife Daniel and Kelli Segars, there are hundreds of workouts to choose from, for all levels and types, with or without equipment. All videos are free (you can find them on their YouTube channel) and workout plans have a one-off fee of between £6.47 and £16.18. Once purchased, you can reuse them as many times as you like through their site. Their bodyweight and HIIT workouts are particularly good (and require no equipment whatsoever), and their low impact programme means there's no chance your jumping will annoy the neighbours. Find the workout programme here or filter for no equipment workouts here.
Cost: Free for videos, from £6.47 for workout plans
If you want to get more flexible
Yoga With Adriene
Yoga With Adriene has been described by a fellow R29er as "only the most influential yoga teacher on the planet". It's flexibility meets positivity and people are big fans – with good reason. As with Fitness Blender, Adriene's videos are free and suitable for all fitness levels. Her monthly calendars are particularly good for providing structure and a sense of discipline.
Cost: Free
For overall strength
Nobs Home Guide
Lucy Mountain (formerly known as Fashion Fitness Foodie) is a familiar presence on Instagram if you've ever stumbled into the fitness/nutrition world. The master, in her own words, of "passive aggressively calling out fitness bs", her 12-week Nobs (short for No BS) at-home guide is deliberately not a body transformation programme. It is a guide "without the bullsh*t" for people who want to learn the correct form, get stronger and not leave their bedroom. It does require dumbbells, though.
Cost: £35
For absolute beginners
One You
If you've not willingly moved your body (bar running for the bus) since PE lessons, getting back into fitness is understandably intimidating. These short but sweet cardio and strengthening workouts from the NHS' One You initiative are great for giving you the confidence that you can in fact exercise for 10 minutes straight. You might even enjoy it!
Cost: Free
If you're particularly time poor
The 7-Minute Workout
The 7-Minute Workout has achieved almost mythical status – it launched off the back of a New York Times article in 2013 and has since had many imitators. Based on the theories behind high intensity interval training, the seven minutes aren't meant to be pleasant. But the good news is, they're over quickly.
Cost: Free
When money's no object
Fiit
Okay, so this isn't that expensive compared to most gym or classes subscriptions. But interactive online platform Fiit is still a whole £20 a month more than the free options listed here. You get a lot for your money though: access to 350+ classes including HIIT, strength, yoga and Pilates, 14 training plans tailored to your level, and access to experts. If you don't feel like splashing out, Fiit also has a 'freemium' option where you can access 75 classes, led by all trainers, from all three studios.
Cost: £20 a month for premium, free for freemium
