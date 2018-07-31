What It's Like Being The ‘Bigger’ Girl In The Gym

A funny thing happened to me on the way to the adductor. It’s the fixed weight machine in the gym where you sit down with your legs wide apart and bring your knees together in order to lift and drop a weight. I was faffing about with a small, sweaty towel, listening to This American Life, when a man approached me and started talking. I took out an earbud. “I was asking, are you here to lose weight?” he said.



The number that comes up when I step on the scales shouldn’t be an emotional issue. If my weight was the GDP of an unstable country, and I was the president, I wouldn’t feel tearful if an economist asked me what I was planning to do about inflation. Yet, the question seemed invasive, personal, and plain rude. I didn’t know this man. I assumed he was about to tell me that he was a personal trainer, and could make me thin for fifty quid an hour, if I saw him three times a week. He might have just been an awkward conversationalist, hoping to make friends. But I mumbled something like “Can’t talk now,” and put my podcast back on. I felt embarrassed for 30 seconds, angry for five minutes and then the endorphins kicked in, and took the edge off.



What I wished I said was this. “No, I am not here to lose weight, I am here because, after years of bullying, anorexia, bulimia, punishing my body and hanging onto a really unflattering, uncomfortable ‘test’ skirt, just to prove I can do the zip up, I’ve finally discovered that exercise makes me feel good. I spent all 13 years of my education filled with shame, dread, panic and worry, because people like you made me so scared of P.E. When I come here, I look in the mirror afterwards and I like what I see, even though the difference might be all in my head. But it was hard to get started. If this was my first time in the gym, and you’d just said that to me, I might never come back. The gym doesn’t make me skinny, but it’s made me realise there is more to life than getting obsessed about how thin I am. I’ve been there, and I don’t wish to return. Also, fuck you for thinking you get to tell me about how I might want to look.”

