Girlies, Here’s How To Hold Your Own Space At The Pilates Studio

It shouldn’t fall on women to educate anyone on what is or isn’t appropriate. However, women also shouldn’t feel as though they can’t speak out. “In some instances, you might feel able to flag the issue directly to the person — maybe they’re completely unaware of what they’re doing!” It can be a polite conversation that gently points out the issue. “This can feel really intimidating, and it’ll certainly depend on the many safety issues women have to consider every day, so instead you might prefer to mention it to the class teacher or the gym owner — you could even do this over message or email,” she adds. In fact, if there are other men in the room, you may nod to them for support if you feel able. And if talking doesn’t feel like the answer, if there’s room to move, you may also decide that’s easier for your enjoyment of the class. If a man has put his yoga mat right next to you and you’re not comfortable saying anything, move to a different space for your peace of mind. If he moves with you, then there’s a clear issue to report that others will likely have seen. “Know that you have a right to speak up — it’s not you ‘making a fuss’ or ‘creating a problem’ — you’re allowed to say when something isn’t right and expect to see change,” says Hooton.