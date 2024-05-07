In Your Running Era? Ignore The Haters

Running has been attracting a wider range of people for some time, and the stats show us this: Between 1986 and 2018, average running times stretched out. People are taking 12 minutes longer to do a 10k, suggesting that running no longer appeals only to the super-fit athletic types — everyone wants to get involved. Gabrielle Marie Yap, 33, from Florida, began running at 28, because at that age, she says, “I started feeling this itch to challenge myself physically. I wanted to prove to myself that I could push past my comfort zone and do something that seemed impossible to me before. I got to a point in my life where I was willing to try new things and push through my own doubts and fears. And I’m so glad I did, because running has brought me so much joy and fulfilment.” She wasn’t a natural, at first finding herself “huffing and puffing” (as many of us do), but now it’s become her personal “escape” from the stress of day to day life. “There’s this incredible sense of freedom that comes with pounding the pavement, feeling the wind in your hair, and just letting your mind wander.” Stepping outside of her comfort zone paid off — but no, she wasn’t having a quarter-life crisis, as the nay-sayers would joke.