In Your Running Era? Ignore The Haters

It’s not just about groups though — solo running is a part of the trend. “I think at this age people are just starting to take their health seriously,” says Phoebe Wingrove, 27, from Brighton, who began running this year. For Wingrove, a photographer, running offers health benefits and then some. “I hadn’t been to the gym for ages and I didn’t enjoy going anymore,” she explains. “I always struggled to run when I was younger, everyone was always faster than me. I first gave running a go at 22, but didn’t stick with it.” Only now is she finding her groove with it, having completed the Brighton 10km race. “I wanted something that I could do outside and not have to travel to the gym before starting a workout. My 10km went much better than I was expecting — I actually enjoyed it.” Wingrove says it’s improving her anxiety and helping her through a breakup, and she appreciates the fact that it’s “free, quick and instant”, unlike other sports. But most importantly, she adds: “I’d like to keep this going as a constant habit in my life — it feels good.” As for those firing shots at running newbies like herself, she gets it. “I think the people making those jokes are actually the insecure ones that aren’t looking after themselves — it takes a lot of courage to start something new , throw yourself into running, and having people stare at you — I used to be one of those people that questioned why are people running on a weekend, and now I get it.”