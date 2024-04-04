The Realistic Run Diaries: “At 30, I’m Now Healthier And Fitter Than I Ever Was In My Twenties”

Hi, my name is Hong and I live in Berlin. I used to be one of those people who thought they weren’t runners. Now, I’m training for my seventh marathon. I exercise almost daily and it’s important for me to feel good while doing it. I value comfort a lot. Like others, I often hit the snooze button and really need my morning coffee before I attempt to do anything. Sometimes it’s challenging to incorporate my training into my busy week and still enjoy it. To maintain my motivation I focus on feeling comfortable. This can include things such as picking the right running shoe, finding your running community and your post-workout snack. Here’s what a typical workout week can look like for me: