I Stick To My “Fitness Activity Cocktail” — & It’s Made Me Fitter

I’m now back in the swing of it, and that’s because of my "fitness activity cocktail". What I mean by that, is currently I do a mix of: circuit (my favourite), weight sessions, boxing, yoga, Pilates , barre, with the odd run and swim. I go to a low-cost gym chain for £25 a month which includes classes and hosts most of my fitness time; running is free; swimming is expensive at £8 a go so I don’t do it often; boxing is more expensive at £10-20 a class, but I don’t smoke, vape or clothes shop much anymore so I can justify this every fortnight. Week to week, I pick and choose which of these I go for based on my schedule, where I’m at in my menstrual cycle, and how I’m feeling. I always do a weekly circuit class and at least one weights session, both at my gym. The rest is changeable, and I aim for three to five workouts in some form each week, usually working out before work and on quiet Sundays.