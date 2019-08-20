Skip navigation!
The Best Home Workouts To Save You Time & Money
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core
by
Cory Stieg
Movies
Brittany Runs A Marathon
Is Based On This Inspiring True Story
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fitness
5 Exercises A Personal Trainer Wishes You Would Skip
by
Christine Richmond
Fitness
Try These Apps & You Might Actually Like Running
Cory Stieg
20 Aug 2019
Shopping
Hold The Phone: These Leggings Have Deep Pockets
Elizabeth Buxton
20 Aug 2019
Wellness
London’s Best Workouts To Raise Your Fitness Game
Anna Jay
18 Aug 2019
Fitness
Watch Simone Biles Land This Incredible Move That No-One Has Ever...
Simone Biles continues to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Scratch that. One of the greatest athletes of all time. On the first night of the U.S. Gymna
by
Alexis Reliford
Dedicated Feature
Why Aren’t You Swimming? It’s The Best Thing You Could Do For You...
Toes dangling over the edge and your hair squeezed into a silicone cap. Is there anything more daunting than diving headfirst into a (usually bracingly col
by
Lotte van Raalte
Wellness
How To Deal With This Uncomfortable Sweating Situation
No matter how “sweat-wicking” or “quick-drying” a high-end pair of workout leggings claim to be, sometimes you leave a workout wond
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Love Your Yoga? Here's How It All Started
When most people finish a sun salutation, they’re not pondering the history of the pose. They’re thinking “God, I’m a sweaty mess,” not, “Gee,
by
Molly Longman
Shopping
16 Cute Swimsuits & Bikinis That You Can Actually Do Lengths In
by
Katy Harrington
Fitness
Budget Gym Kit That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is
by
Jess Commons
Workout Clothes
Eco-Conscious Workout Gear That Actually Works
by
Cory Stieg
Anxiety
Wild Swimming Is The Anxiety Antidote I Never Knew I Needed
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Deacon & Vicky Allan (@wildswimmingphotography) on Feb 10, 2019 at 2:42am PST It was nostalgia, not
by
Catherine Renton
Fitness
Why Gaining Weight From Exercise Is Not A Sign Of Failure
When you start any new fitness program or routine, it's easy to get attached to your #gains. To most of the fitness world, “gains” usually
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
How To Wash Your Workout Clothes So They're
Actually
Clean
For many years, I worked in the laundry room of a university gym, where I had the glamorous task of washing student athletes' practice clothing and to
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
If You Must Work Out In This Heat, Here's What You Need To Know
In the summertime many of us are itching to ditch the gym and go for a run outside or take an outdoor yoga class — but it's just so damn hot and hum
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
What Is Ultra-Filtered Milk & Why Is The Fitness Community Into It
Milk is more than just a bedfellow for your cereal. Many of us add small amounts to our coffees, omelettes, and smoothies. If you’re an athlete, you migh
by
Molly Longman
Fitness
Can’t Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
by
Melissa Kravitz
Running
How To Tell If You're Wearing The Right Running Shoes For Your Feet
Sometimes a new pair of shoes really can solve all of your problems — at least when it comes to workout trainers. Shoe comfort matters, especially if you
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Best London Lidos To Make A Splash In
by
Nellie Eden
Cultural Issues & Equal Rights
Serena Williams Is Going To Keep Fighting For Equality — All The ...
Serena Williams isn’t letting her loss to Romania’s Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final stop her fight for equality — she’ll take that all the way
by
Ashley Chervinski
News
The Women's World Cup Was Dominated By The U.S. & Everyone From A...
On Sunday the U.S. Women’s National Team kicked balls and kicked ass. The team won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time, beating Netherlands 2-0 i
by
Meagan Fredette
News
The US Women's Football Team Takes Historic Fourth World Cup Win
The US Women’s Football Team triumphed against the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday, making America the first country to win two Women’s World Cu
by
Lydia Wang
Wellness
An Honest Review Of Bala Bangles, The New Workout Accessory
by
Molly Longman
Fitness
This 30-Day Skipping Rope Challenge Will Jump Start Your Routine
At a time when you can buy a high-tech indoor cycling bike to have in your house, or install a smart mirror that streams workouts, it's easy to forget
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
How To Balance Wellbeing, Fitness & Work – With Advice From Carly...
When the demands of life become overwhelming, maintaining a healthy mind and body can fall low on our priority list. (How many times have you cancelled a g
by
Natasha Slee
Fitness
The Best Resistance Band Workouts On YouTube
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Is Your Phone Posture Making You Grow A Literal Horn
As if you needed another reason to freak out about how much you use your phone, a new study suggests that young adults are growing literal horns — that i
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
7 Easy Yoga Poses For Beginners
by
Kimberly Truong
Music
You
Need
These Gym Playlists In Your Life
It's no secret that getting motivated to exercise can be harder than the workout itself. Struggling to get over that hump? Don't laugh, but it mi
by
Sara Coughlin
Women's World Cup 2019
This Australian Football Player's Goals Are Amazing — & So Are He...
Last week, members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team received criticism because they celebrated after scoring against Thailand in a blowout gam
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I'm A Spin Fanatic – Here's My SoulCycle Review
You may have heard that SoulCycle, the mecca for indoor cycling launched in New York back in 2006, opened its inaugural London studio last week. As a devot
by
Georgia Murray
