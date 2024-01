New Balance’s Run Your Way Proves Everyone Is A Runner

This is the core message at the heart of New Balance ’s empowering “Run Your Way” campaign. It invites us to let go of any expectations or doubts we may have about running, or any insecurities we may have about the level of ability or even motivation required to call ourselves “proper runners”. At the end of the day, the iconic sports brand wants us to remember that everyone’s journey is different, and as long as you’re lacing up your trainers and hitting the road, you’re a part of the running community. A real runner. Yes, it really is that simple.