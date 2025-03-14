If You Don’t Exercise During Your Period, Here’s Why Maybe You Should

No one enjoys a period, and certainly not exercising on one, either. It’s a multiple day event in the calendar (if we’re lucky enough to have it come and end regularly) that we’d all rather pass by as quickly as possible. Periods aren’t fun.
But cutting out exercise while on your period might not be the answer. Exercise helps improve how we feel due to the release of endorphins — important when periods can impact our mental health — and engaging the muscles can also change how we feel physically, reducing pain. Research indicates that teenage girls often stop exercising while on their periods, seeing it as a barrier to fitness. That habit can easily stick and follow us on into adulthood. As teens, we weren’t equipped with the understanding of our bodies that we have now as adults, and so not exercising while on a period is an old habit that needs to die hard.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Should you exercise on your period?
Dr Susanna Unsworth, gynaecology expert for INTIMINA, confirms there’s no need to stop working out all together. It’s just about adjusting your exercise routine, especially if your energy levels are lower. “Tracking your cycle can be helpful so you can see when it might be beneficial to change your exercise regime,” she says. “For example, during the follicular phase (usually around days 6-11) and particularly around ovulation (usually around days 12-14), energy levels can be at their highest, so this may be the best time to look at more intensive exercise and maybe challenging yourself more.”
Why it’s good to exercise on your period
Even when energy dips later in the cycle, Unsworth still thinks exercise has its place. “It can help with the pain and bloating often associated with menstruation, and can also help improve mood which typically can worsen in the build-up to your period.”
Dr Kiran Rahim, paediatrician and WUKA health expert, also agrees movement is beneficial for lots of people who menstruate. “During the period itself, both progesterone and oestrogen levels drop to their lowest point. This hormonal shift can lead to a temporary improvement in energy levels for some, making it easier to engage in physical activity. Others, however, may still feel fatigued due to blood loss and inflammation,” she explains. “Towards the end of your period, you may begin to feel more energised and feel like working out. This is because you’ve entered the late follicular phase of your cycle which is typically associated with increasing oestrogen levels, leading to improved endurance, strength, and overall energy.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Both doctors recognise that being on your period, if it comes with cramps, mood swings, breast tenderness, bloating, and other uncomfortable symptoms, means exercising is probably the last thing you want to do and you should listen to what your body needs. “However, you could say it is even more important to try and exercise at this time as it will significantly improve these negative side-effects of the hormonal changes,” Dr Unsworth says. “But remember that energy levels will be lower, so it is sensible to consider more moderate levels of exercise rather than high intensity programs.”
How to exercise on your period
Everyone’s bodies are different, and exercise might simply not work for you. Maybe you have very heavy periods or pain that cannot be eased with movement. Cut yourself some slack, in that case.
But if you are going to exercise, doctors suggest focusing on either lower impact or slower forms of exercise. That might mean yoga or Pilates, as an obvious option, but also weight training, especially with lighter weights or lower reps than normal, or with longer breaks between sets. Swimming, jogging, walking and dancing are also recommended, too.
Dr Rahim says gentle movement, such as stretching, deep breathing exercises, or light walking can be good at this time of the month if anything else feels too much. These things improve circulation and alleviate muscle tension. “If you can manage light aerobic exercise, it can help with cramps by releasing endorphins that block pain receptors in the body,” she adds. “The key to optimising your wellbeing is understanding your cycle and tracking shifts in energy, mood, and symptoms. By aligning your exercise routine with your body’s natural rhythms, you work with it instead of against it.”
“If symptoms are severe to the point of significantly impacting daily activities, it is advisable to seek medical advice to rule out conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, fibroids, or other menstrual disorders,” Dr Rahim says. If the lightest of movement is out of the question while you’re on, it might be a sign your body is going through a gynecological issue. Otherwise, maybe you just need to rest. That’s valid, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT