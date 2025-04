Gyms Are Helping Gen Z Feel Back In Control — I Get It

Personally, I’m celebrating friends achieving certain milestones while feeling lightyears away from them myself. You can make an effort to date frequently , be on multiple apps, put yourself out there… but still remain single, which is probably why after years of trying, people are quitting the apps in droves . You can save and save with the hopes of maybe having a deposit for a flat , but then the economy worsens. You might get a pay rise if you’re lucky, but by then the rental market hikes and now your new salary doesn’t mean much. On an extreme side of the scale, research has even found Gen Z is so disillusioned with the economy, they’re more likely to commit fraud , not seeing it as a big deal because of their financial circumstances. You might also be striving and working hard for a promotion, only to be made redundant or told there’s no budget for a pay rise yet again. You might try to look for a new job, but as we’re in a recession, that might take far longer than you’d hope. The pathway to success isn’t clear anymore, and so much of what we put in isn’t promised to be reflected back in what happens to our lives next. Also, so much of this stuff is hinged on other people.