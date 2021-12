I Dropped Overpriced Classes For The Leisure Centre & I’m Fitter Than Ever

I enjoyed how thoroughly I was working out but there was so much seriousness driving these classes – fitness was a chore to be undertaken, a challenge to be conquered. Those environments made me see it that way too: just another box to tick on your way to the ‘ideal you ’. This was only made worse by the inescapable sense of inadequacy that insisted itself upon me in those spaces. Even if there was no mention of weight loss , I was still less fit with my workout gear more grimy than sculpting. I was always the sweatiest and hairiest in the room and oftentimes the biggest. Having worked diligently to feel neutral about my body, it was jarring to have old insecurities and fixations wander in the back door when I was at my most sweaty and vulnerable. Despite meeting many socially defined standards of acceptable womanhood (white, able-bodied, feminine) my chubbiness, hairiness and over-active sweat glands would make me feel out of place.