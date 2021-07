I Dropped Veganism In The Pandemic & I Won’t Go Back

Prior to the pandemic, Mel in Newcastle had been vegetarian for two years and actively chose the vegan options where possible, mainly because, as she tells me: "I love vegetables! When I ate meat they always seemed like an afterthought and I wanted to make them the main event." But when the pandemic started and people began to clear supermarket shelves, it set something off for Mel. "I have a complex relationship with food and feeding myself thanks to some lifelong issues," she says, "and when I started to see the shelves in supermarkets emptying and people hoarding everything, it really triggered some of those neuroses." She points to the run on dairy-free milks when the shelf-stable UHT milks ran out as a key example. "It really worried me that I wasn’t going to be able to eat the foods I’d got used to and I wouldn’t have enough. So I stopped being vegetarian and went back to eating meat and dairy more often."