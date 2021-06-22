How To Stop Feeling Guilty All. The. Damn. Time

“You should work on softening [your] own internal narrative." She says. "Being more lenient with ourselves, adjusting the harsh-voiced internal dialogue, and treating ourselves as we would be inclined to treat a friend.” Although this advice may sound like a cliché, it is useful in the context of misapplied guilt to think about what you would tell a friend, she says. “Would you say [to your friend] 'stew on this and and question your every thought and behaviour and feel bad about taking one move that's maybe not what everyone would approve of'? Or would you say to yourself 'I'm doing my best in this situation, I'm following what I feel intuitively is best overall. I may make a mistake but I'll correct myself if so, and I'm going to go easy on myself'.”