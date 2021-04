Don’t Worry, No One’s Actually Watching Your Outdoor Workout Classes

It was only when we started stretching and cooling down, 40 minutes after we started moving, that I really had time to reflect on how the class had felt. There was that moment when, flailing at the possibility of doing those burpees, I could feel an almost anguished teenage frustration rising in my throat. I was ready to cry and beg off doing any more exercise because of my period as if I were 14 again. But there was no other point during the class when I felt this way. I discovered that there were moves I could do with ease thanks to a few months of Yoga With Adriene (a side plank! What?!) and I managed to do one extra jumping lunge because being in the sun genuinely made me feel happier to be there. The only time my self-consciousness really came to the fore was when I felt I was visibly struggling.