Women Share The Pandemic Workout Routines That Keep Them Going

"The yoga gets me going for the day, forces me out of bed and I get to stretch after not moving at night. But mainly it gets me out of bed. I do the Centr workout at lunch because it lets me have a bit of a break and gets me off my desk. I know that if I were to do it at the end of the day, I never would find the motivation. I categorically did not work out before the pandemic. Because I had to walk a distance to get my trains to work and then I'd be moving around all day, I never saw the need. But now I'm at home and I'm lucky if I clock 1,000 steps in a day (thanks, anxiety over going outside). I needed to do something to at least pretend I had some control and routine."