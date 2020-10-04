Spotify Just Launched A Free HIIT Workout Service

If lockdown has made you rethink your exercise routine and really get into home workouts, you'll be glad to know there's a new streaming workout available – and it's free.
Spotify has launched a new personalised HIIT workout service called Spotify Pumped and you don't have to be a subscriber to try it.
You simply visit the Spotify Pumped website, choose whether you're exercising indoors or outdoors, then select whether you'd like a workout that's easy, intense or somewhere in the middle.
After selecting a duration of either seven, 14 or 21 minutes, you're asked to pick one of four celebrity coaches familiar from popular Spotify podcasts. They are: Dani Dyer from Sorted with the Dyers, Tazer from 3 Shots of Tequila, Tolly T from The Receipts Podcast, and Niall Breslin from Where Is My Mind?
Advertisement
Then, after choosing your preferred music genre – everything from pop and electronic to R&B and hip hop are available – you're ready to begin your workout. With audio instructions from your celebrity coach and animated visuals, it's a pretty simple but effective affair.
You'll be glad to know that the workouts feature built-in breaks between exercises and moves that aren't too alarming, including high knee raises, squats and glute bridges (which are much less technical than they sound).
You can check out a very brief demo of how it works below. But don't blame us if you end up wanting to play "Physical" by Dua Lipa as soon as you give the Spotify Pumped thing a go.