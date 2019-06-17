I'm A Spin Fanatic – Here's My SoulCycle Review

Throughout the class her mic is drowned out by the music and her instructions are lost in the thumping beats, so we can only use her actions as a guide, which isn't a problem for experienced spinners but I can imagine would be confusing for first-timers. There are no metrics being measured on screens or the bikes themselves here, which means you're welcome to go at whatever pace you want, and the class is a combination of hill climbs (higher gears and slower pedals) and interval sprints (slower pedals to a song's verse and all-out racing during the chorus). We do weighted arm exercises and push-ups on the handlebars. The bikes are super smooth (the best I've used) and comfortable (but be warned, after any first-ever class your pelvis will be bruised and you'll feel like someone's taken a club to your crotch).