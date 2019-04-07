This Cult US Exercise Class Is Coming To The UK

SoulCycle, the US fitness chain known for its high-intensity indoor cycling classes, is coming to the UK this summer.
SoulCycle's first UK studio will open in London's Soho in mid-June with over 60 bikes spread over 3,500 square feet. The studio will also have its own retail space.
SoulCycle, described as a "a 45-minute indoor cycling class that features high-intensity cardio, muscle-sculpting strength training, and rhythm-based choreography," was launched in New York City in 2006. Its classes are based on the teaching styles and techniques of fitness instructor Ruth Zukerman, one of its co-founders.
It's since grown to operate more than 80 studios in the US and Canada, and has attracted celebrity exercisers including Lady Gaga, Vanessa Hudgens and Michelle Obama.
Advertisement
"We’re incredibly excited to open our first SoulCycle studio in the UK,” SoulCycle's CEO Melanie Whelan said in a press announcement.
"SoulCycle is social and joyful and gives people a way to connect. Our classes are high energy and results oriented. We’re a community and a space where you can come as you are and celebrate who you are, to work through whatever you’re facing that day and emerge feeling stronger and inspired. Above all, SoulCycle is fun!"
Its new central London studio will be SoulCycle's first outside North America, but Whelan has said it won't be stay the sole London location for long.
"The launch of our studio in the heart of Soho is just the beginning," Whelan added. "We'll be announcing additional locations and experiences in London very soon."
SoulCycle operates on a pay-per-class basis rather than requiring a monthly membership, much like other popular exercise classes such as Barry's Bootcamp and Psycle.
Frankly, we're feeling the sweat forming already...
Advertisement