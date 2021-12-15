Wellness Culture Won’t Save Us. It’s Only Making Us More Sick

"The blame that you impose [for not reaching those standards] is the blame that you impose on yourself," says Dr Curran, "that you're not good enough or strong enough." The focus is entirely on what is within your control, which he says is less a bug and more a feature within the industry. "When you put pressure on people to better themselves and don't talk about the things around them that they can't control, that leads to a lot of self-blame and a lot of self-criticism. You can begin to see how that spirals into perfectionism."