Wellness Culture Won’t Save Us. It’s Only Making Us More Sick

This can be positively motivating for some. Dr Rumina Taylor , chief clinical officer and clinical psychologist at Hello Self , tells R29: "Setting ourselves goals can give us a sense of purpose, be motivating and even exciting." When these goals are set with flexibility and realistic expectations they are a form of "healthy striving", adds Dr Taylor. "We set ourselves goals that are realistic and the road to achievement is one of learning." For the striving to be healthy, the pursuit must be a process you actually enjoy (so that it doesn’t become a burdensome routine ). However if your motivation towards self-improvement through wellness is not realistic, whether consciously or subconsciously it can slip into perfectionism. This is particularly pernicious given how the promise of wellness culture is that through your actions alone you can achieve your 'best self' (with the definition of 'best' veering from mildly out of reach to completely unattainable).