I Have A Chronic Illness – But Doctors Told Me It Was Anxiety

I believe the way I was treated was massively shaped by my gender. My pain and my symptoms really were dismissed a lot and I think that's directly linked to me being a woman – when the men in my family go in for treatment, they're taken seriously a lot sooner. Even being told that fainting was what young girls and young women did. It was as though to them I was fainting because I was hysterical, or that girls are so precious that they faint at the sight of anything. It was absurd. All my friends who have PoTS have been misdiagnosed. It's also taken them about 10 years from the onset of symptoms to get a diagnosis. The majority of them have left education, work, developed mental health problems as a result. There's also the fact that even with conditions that affect women more, clinical trials or medical research focuses mainly on male patients. If you have a menstrual cycle that's a write-off, apparently. How is focusing on cisgender men going to help when this mainly affects cisgender women?