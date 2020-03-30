Find Solace In The Instagram Communities For Women With Chronic Illnesses

View this post on Instagram
(Accidentally deleted the original post!😩 sorry to everyone who shared and commented) . . A lot of people know that you can’t always tell by looking at someone if they are sick or disabled but people still look at us funny when we use the disabled toilets or need to take that last seat on the bus. We all talk about it online and post our experiences with invisible illnesses but I always wander if the general stereotype of what being ill looks like will change? . . I mean I hope it does and I think very slowly it is but is that just because of what I read or who I follow on social media. What are your thoughts? . #believeus
View this post on Instagram
This reminds me of being torn between medical choices and treatments. Making big decisions about my body and health when I can barely compute what they even are, whilst also feeling incredibly vulnerable, is so difficult. Its ironic that the times when I need my brain to be working at its best are the times I feel like I can’t access it at all. . . Image description: a woman is in a hospital gown and hospital socks. Both of her arms are attached to tubes. One is red and one is yellow. They are wrapped around her arms as if pulling her in different directions.
View this post on Instagram
. . The isolation of being sick is really difficult. I often find myself so in my own head I completely detach myself from the real world. When I’m at my most sick I don’t think about anything so I don’t miss company I just try my best to drift in and out of consciousness. But when I am resting, not well enough to do anything but not sick enough to force myself into sleep. I can get some really bad thoughts. No one is supposed to spend that long on their own, humans need interactions. . . So YEY to our phones!! YEY to you guys!! I am so grateful to have such amazing online friends and to be part of a proud, defiant community who is done with taking shit, but at the same time is so understanding and kind. I know now that I’m not alone. There are thousands of people going through similar stuff to me, without social media I wouldn’t know anyone living a similar way to me due to illness. Thank you for sharing the bad days with me, sharing the anger, but also sharing the highs and teaching me so much. . . Phones and social media get a bad rep but when the media mostly documents able bodied, white, cis, slim, straight peoples experiences I think social media can be an amazing platform. And also helps everyone to learn more about what people they might not run into in their daily lives are thinking and experiencing which I think is needed. . . Image description: a woman is lying on a bed. The sheet is pink and the pillow is white. She is wearing lilac matching pjs. She is scrolling through Instagram on her phone. Around the bed is a green background with white writing thay reads ‘And then I realise I’m not really alone.’