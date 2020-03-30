Find Solace In The Instagram Communities For Women With Chronic Illnesses

When Mimi was first diagnosed in 2013, she searched on Instagram for anyone posting about the unfamiliar conditions she had been diagnosed with. Now, with pages like hers and Rosa’s, she hopes that anyone facing a similar situation can find solidarity online. "I wanted to show anyone who was feeling these things that they weren’t the only one. It’s hard to share your story if no one is coming to you and saying this deserves to be seen, so I wanted to give it a platform. I wanted to show that I cared and that I believed them."