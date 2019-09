As the name implies, bacterial meningitis is an infection caused by, well, bacteria.But more than one type of bacteria can cause meningitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it's most commonly caused byStreptococcus pneumoniae, group B Streptococcus, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae, and Listeria monocytogenes in the U.S.Some of the bacteria that cause meningitis are spread via close contact from one person to another, especially in the form of saliva. That means that kissing or coughing may spread it, but casual contact (e.g. shaking hands) won't. In fact, as Matt Willis, MD, public health officer for Marin County told NBC Bay Area , “Close contact is usually defined as several hours of very close contact,” which is why those at the highest risk of becoming infected are people who live with someone who already has the illness. Other meningitis-causing bacteria only strike when your immune system is already compromised or if you've had a recent trauma. And one type of bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes, can be spread through tainted food.The best prevention we have is the meningitis vaccine. Although, as with any vaccine, this won't protect you in every case, it's definitely better than nothing. And basic healthy lifestyle habits (e.g. getting enough sleep, eating your veggies, staying active) can reduce your risk of being infected because they help keep your immune system working in top form, the CDC says. If you think there's a chance that you may have bacterial meningitis, it's important that you get medical care quickly. The infection can be treated with antibiotics, but the longer it's left untreated the more likely it is that you'll develop serious complications, which may include brain damage. So although you don't need to be afraid of your local SoulCycle, bacterial meningitis definitely deserves your concern.