Should You Try A Gluten-Free Skincare Routine? We Asked The Experts

Gluten-free skincare seems to be gaining traction in other corners of the internet, too, with gluten-free creators on TikTok sharing their love for skincare brands like CeraVe The Ordinary and Glossier — all of which offer gluten-free products. TikTok content creator Allie Wixom says: "I know that from my experience with the gluten-free community, many people react to just touching baked goods, or experience adverse reactions to gluten in hair products, so I don't think it's much of a reach to move toward a fully gluten-free lifestyle, which includes skincare." Allie, who was diagnosed with coeliac disease six years ago, says that cutting gluten from her skincare routine has massively improved her symptoms. "I used to have the 'butterfly effect' rash on my face before removing gluten from my diet and skincare routine," she says. "The rash lessened when I removed gluten from my diet but it didn't really go away until I completely removed gluten from my skin routine. Since opting for gluten-free products, my skin has less texture and is more supple. It heals faster, too," she explains.