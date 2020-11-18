The Ordinary Is Having A Sale & This Is What A Beauty Editor Would Buy

Gearing up for Black Friday on 27th November? It's hard not to be swayed by heavy discounts and total bargains, especially when it comes to beauty. After all, it's the perfect opportunity to take a chance on a new product you've always wanted to try, or to stock up on all of your essentials. But every year, one big-name brand makes a case of opting out of the furore entirely: DECIEM.
The DECIEM umbrella boasts brands like Niod, Hylamide and, of course, The Ordinary. This Black Friday, the company is closing its stores and website in protest against buying too many products, which could potentially lead to waste. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to get your hands on your skincare favourites. Instead of slashing prices on select products for one day only, DECIEM is offering a 23% discount across all of its products for the whole of November to encourage skincare fans to shop mindfully, and we have a feeling The Ordinary products will be the most popular.
So what's really worth your money? From exfoliating acids to hydrating serums, click through to shop the skincare products which come highly recommended by longtime fan of The Ordinary, R29's beauty editor.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.