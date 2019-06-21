10 OPI Nail Polish Colours Everyone Agrees On

Think of the nail polish that raised you. Maybe it was the bright coral you watched your mom paint on her toes every summer, or the shiny bubblegum pink you drained until it was dry and crusty in middle school. Whatever your memory, chances are good that the glass bottle sticking out in your mind had a faded OPI label on it.
The nail brand is iconic, thanks to its signature long-wearing, glossy formula and cheeky shade names. But with more than 500 bottles, shopping for a simple nude out of the brand's expansive lineup can be a bit of a headache. That's why, to make the process a little easier, we're rounding up the 10 best-selling OPI shades that everyone agrees on.
Ahead, you'll find universally-loved reds (like Big Apple), flattering pinks (remember Bubble Bath?), and moody berries (who can forget Lincoln Park After Dark?). Scroll through to find your new favourite, or rediscover a shade you forgot how much you loved.
The great equaliser of nail polishes, this sheer pinky-nude is beloved by just about everyone for every occasion.
A true red polish that practically screams "PICK ME!" from the shelf, Big Apple Red is a cult classic for a reason.
Best paired with a heavy pour of Chianti, OPI Malaga Wine is quite possibly the perfect shade of burgundy.
For something as simple as white nail polish, it can easily go so, so wrong. (Tippex nails, anyone?) But Alpine Snow never lets you down — whether you're going for an opaque Ariana Grande manicure or salon-quality French tips.
If you went through an emo phase, then it's very likely you had a bottle of Lincoln Park After Dark on your dresser — right next to your Fall Out Boy CD and Hot Topic rubber bracelets. But, unlike those studded belts you wore in middle school, this moody berry stands the test of time.
A punchy red polish with bright orange undertones, OPI's Cajun Shrimp will forever be the unofficial pedicure shade of the summer.
A pearlescent pink that will last long after the unicorn obsession dies down, this sheer polish catches the light beautifully.
Taupe might not sound like a super sexy manicure shade, but when the polish name is a play on a nude beach and the colour reads as a serene slate, it becomes a lot more appealing.
From the cheeky shade name to the unforgettable shimmery red colour, this polish was made for side hustlers making it happen.
If you're always gravitating toward the dusty mauve section of the polish wall, you're probably well acquainted with this blush pink bottle labeled Tickle My France-y. If not, what are you waiting for?
