There's a nuance to black nail polish, and the proof is in the undertone. You want something that looks dark and glossy from a distance, but when your fingernails hit the sunlight, there's a detectable jewel tinge to it. Maybe it's a navy, or an emerald, but in the case of the world's most popular borderline-black nail polish — OPI Lincoln Park After Dark — it's a soft veil of amethyst.
Now, for fall 2021, OPI is putting a new spin on its classic dark shade, introducing a collection filled with nuanced and rich "bloodstone" tones. Inspired by downtown Los Angeles, the range has an edgy after-hours vibe, elevated with a little sparkle and shine. Scroll though to see and shop all 12 shades, including Abstract After Dark, Lincoln Park's second coming.
