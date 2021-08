There's a nuance to black nail polish , and the proof is in the undertone. You want something that looks dark and glossy from a distance, but when your fingernails hit the sunlight, there's a detectable jewel tinge to it. Maybe it's a navy, or an emerald, but in the case of the world's most popular borderline-black nail polish — OPI Lincoln Park After Dark — it's a soft veil of amethyst.