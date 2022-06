The 9 Best OPI Nail Polish Colours, According To TikTok

The label is iconic, thanks to its signature long-wearing, glossy formula and cheeky shade names. But with an entire wall of shade options, shopping for a minimalist blush pink out of the brand's expansive lineup can be a bit of a headache. That's why, to make the process a little easier, we're rounding up the top OPI shades that have gone viral on TikTok — so you can trust they have a fan base.