The 9 Best OPI Nail Polish Colours, According To TikTok

Whether you're painting your nails at home or at the salon, chances are that you're very familiar with the OPI nail polish brand.
The label is iconic, thanks to its signature long-wearing, glossy formula and cheeky shade names. But with an entire wall of shade options, shopping for a minimalist blush pink out of the brand's expansive lineup can be a bit of a headache. That's why, to make the process a little easier, we're rounding up the top OPI shades that have gone viral on TikTok — so you can trust they have a fan base.
Ahead, you'll find a summer coral (Cajun Shrimp), a neutral pink (remember Bubble Bath?), and a few pastel blues and chrome purples, too. Scroll through to find your new favourite, or rediscover a shade you forgot how much you loved.
