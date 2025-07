11 “Italian Summer”-Inspired Nail Ideas That Radiate Holiday Vibes

From pretty sorbet manicures and polished princess nails to “no-makeup makeup” manicures , there’s no shortage of nail trends to take inspiration from in 2025. Yet among all of these manicures, one look is an undeniable standout: Italian summer nails. Now, we may still be in the throes of winter, but why not pretend we're on a summer vacay, sipping an Aperol Spritz on the Amalfi Coast? Better yet, book those flights to Europe and don the hottest nail trend of 2025 right now.