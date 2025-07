The “Pixie Dust” Manicure Is A Subtle Alternative To Chrome Nails

As someone who is pretty useless at doing their own nails at home, it’s music to my ears that pixie dust nails are relatively easy to DIY. There are so many shimmery nail polishes out there right now, but all of the manicurists I’ve spoken to about this trend rate the Essie Special Effects polishes, $17.80 , as an easy way to recreate pixie dust nails at home. “The entire collection is super fun and each effect looks unique layered over different colours,” explains celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey . “Sheer shimmers and iridescent finishes have become super easy to achieve at home without needing to visit the salon, and the shade Ethereal Escape in particular is the perfect blue/purple-toned fine shimmer for this look,” says Humphrey.