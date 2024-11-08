The Ordinary Is Having A Sale & This Is What A Beauty Editor Would Buy

Gearing up for Black Friday on the 29th of November? It's hard not to be swayed by heavy discounts and total bargains, especially when it comes to beauty. After all, it's the perfect opportunity to take a chance on a new product you've always wanted to try, or to stock up on all of your beauty essentials. But every year, one big-name brand makes a case of opting out of the furore entirely: DECIEM.
The DECIEM umbrella boasts brands like Niod and, of course, The Ordinary. This month, DECIEM is offering a 23% discount across all of its products for the whole of November to encourage skincare fans to shop slowly and mindfully — and we have a feeling The Ordinary products will be the most popular.
So what's really worth your money? From exfoliating acids to hydrating serums, click through to shop the skincare products that come highly recommended by longtime fans of The Ordinary, team R29.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.