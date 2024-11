The Ordinary Is Having A Sale & This Is What A Beauty Editor Would Buy

Gearing up for Black Friday on the 29th of November? It's hard not to be swayed by heavy discounts and total bargains, especially when it comes to beauty . After all, it's the perfect opportunity to take a chance on a new product you've always wanted to try, or to stock up on all of your beauty essentials . But every year, one big-name brand makes a case of opting out of the furore entirely: DECIEM.