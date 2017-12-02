But when I got about halfway through my first year at university, I stopped. I got lazy. I discovered feminism. And most prominently, several massive clues from every part of my life clicked into place. I realised I’d been desperately trying to convince myself that my love life was a shambles because I hadn’t met the right boy yet... when in fact I was just a lesbian. Though it wasn’t a ground-shattering realisation in itself (it was the most obvious thing I’d never thought of), it’s almost embarrassing to recognise how revelatory it all was, and how much it impacted the way I presented myself. Realising that the male gaze I had so routinely made myself ‘tidy’ for didn’t matter to me anymore, I joyously grew out my now bush-like armpits and let my leg hair run free. I’d proudly tell people how much I loved the feeling of the wind through my leg hair while cycling to lectures (I still do), just to see their reactions. My mum was worried at first, feigning that it was about the mole I have in my right armpit, though obviously that wasn’t the real reason, as hiding the mole behind a fence of thick, curly hair was obviously better for it.