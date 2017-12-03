Skip navigation!
Why I Regret Shaving My Face
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
5 Women On Why They're Done Shaving Their Pubic Hair
by
Robyn Harris
How To Be A Hairy Feminist – In The Summer
by
Charlotte Gush
We Asked 4 Teenage Girls What They Think About Body Hair
by
Sarah Raphael
The Hairy Side-Effects Of These Common Health Conditions
OLIVIA CASSANO
3 Dec 2017
The Weirdest Places We've Removed Hair From (NSFW
Sarah Raphael
2 Dec 2017
Why I Stopped Shaving When I Realised I Was Gay
S
2 Dec 2017
The Hairy Man's View
I refuse to do a Daily Mail-style “my body hair hell” photoshoot for this piece so instead let’s try a visualisation. Let's imagine we're g
by
Sam Wolfson
Harnaam Kaur On The Advertising Standard Of Hairless Women
Why are we so afraid to talk about body hair? Why is it shocking that women actually grow body hair? Who decided that hair is a 'manly' thing to
by
HARNAAM KAUR
Real Women On Their Relationship With Their Body Hair
Remember when Julia Roberts flashed a hairy armpit at the Notting Hill premiere in 1999 and the tabloid press collectively lost its mind? This was in the d
by
Katy Thompsett
How To Figure Out Whether Laser Hair Removal Is Right For Your Sk...
Whether you find foaming your legs a complete faff, constantly groan about your post-wax ingrowns or are simply tired of tweezing your 'tache and over
by
Perdita Nouril
Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer: The Dirty Truth
With just 4% of women under 35 in the UK leaving their pubic hair untended [at the time of writing], intimate hair removal is still an extremely lucrative
by
Sarah Raphael
Laser Hair Removal Made Me Hairier
Growing up as a Greek Cypriot girl in a small Essex town, my schooldays were a blur of pretty girls with fair hair pointing out my sideburns, telling me I
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
The Secret History Of Hair Removal
As with fashion, pubic hair trends come and go. These will blow your powdered wig off.
by
Rose Lander
Conversations People Have With Me About My Body Hair
A conversation with my mum (Jamaican and Indian), when I was 11: Mum: You’re coming with me to my electrolysis appointment.Me: What’s that?Mum: To get
by
Candice Carty-Wil...
We Are All Hairy Beings – Male, Female, Cis Or Trans
I can't find an exact or even a semi-accurate estimate of the number of hairs a human being has on their body. Taking an average from endless online s
by
Juno Roche
This Is How Much Time & Money We Spend On Hair Removal A Year
by
Georgia Murray
What It's Like To Date With 'Excess' Facial & Body Hair
When God was handing out hair, I was at the very front of the queue. I'm not talking thick, luscious, glossy hair on my head. Although that would be
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Let's Get Real About Body Hair
There are women who giggle or feel offended when their eyebrow threader asks if they’d like their upper lip done. And there are women who lean back, poke
by
Sarah Raphael