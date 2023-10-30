Sweaty Betty Turns 25! Shop Our Favourite Pieces For Winter Workouts

The days are getting colder, and the nights are getting longer, so you’d be forgiven for wanting to crawl into your cosiest PJs and hibernate till spring. But if you’re looking for an excuse to cancel that gym membership, you’re out of luck, because Sweaty Betty’s limited-edition birthday collection makes a case for an active life all year round.
In celebration of #25YearsStrong, the female-founded brand has drawn on a quarter of a century of fitness expertise to deliver a capsule of innovative new designs and reimagined community favourites.
Launched in London’s Notting Hill in 1998, Sweaty Betty has created a global community united by a shared passion for living actively and unapologetically. Fuelled by the simple belief that women can achieve anything they set their minds to when they feel strong and supported, every piece is designed to empower you to workout whenever and however you want. Think reflective panels to enhance visibility when training at night and signature four-way stretch that sculpts and supports your frame. Here, we take a look at the hero pieces on our editors’ wishlist.