The Best Activewear Pieces For Spring Workouts

If you're easing back into the habit of going for a run or exercising outside – or just looking for cute attire to show off on your gym commute and weekend walks – it might be time to give your activewear a little refresh.
Considering the nature of gym clothes – wearing them once, getting them sweaty, immediately throwing them in the wash – you might not shop for activewear as often as you do for everyday clothes. But it's always a nice treat and – let's face it – a certified workout incentive to add some fresh, bright leggings, supportive sports bras and even some hair-protecting headwear into the mix for a new season.
So check out our roundup of pieces you can add to your workout wardrobe this spring. We'll meet you on the track for 7am, yeah?