Throughout the course of Lululemon's 25-year athleisure reign, the Canadian-born brand has garnered an impassioned fanbase that few can hold a candle to. The brand has a subreddit with more than 340k users, 4.7 million followers on Instagram, and 8.9 million likes on TikTok, along with over 8.8 billion views on the tag #lululemon. Whatever’s in its secret sauce, the internet has a hankering for it. No matter where your habit falls on the fan spectrum — from Lulu-curious noob to veteran Lulu-lover with a colour-coded Align collection — you might want to know what the most essential, top-rated, and bestselling styles are.
We dug deep for customer feedback, paging through reviews on lululemon.co.uk and elsewhere in the virtual ether to suss out the cream of the Lululemon crop. We also consulted the exhaustive back catalogue at Lulu Fanatics (a must-visit for anyone looking to stoke their obsession with the brand). Ahead, find Lululemon’s best-loved styles, from leggings, workout tanks and sports bras to loungewear, training hats and gym bags — and be sure to let us know in the comments below if there are any must-haves we missed.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.