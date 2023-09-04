ADVERTISEMENT
Lululemon is one of our favourite shopping destinations for high-performance clothing designed for movement. But the top bestsellers from this Canadian brand are so much more than workout gear — they also make the ideal components to the quintessential travel outfit.
From silky-soft leggings to sweat-wicking tees, we have curated a list of the best buys to keep you cosy and put together for your next trip to the airport. Our selection includes bestsellers like the Lululemon Align Leggings and Blissfeel Trail trainers, of course, but you'll also discover holiday-ready styles that have been hiding in plain sight, such as the perfect sundress and airy shorts for strolling around a new city. One thing's for certain: You will be incredibly comfortable while exploring.
From silky-soft leggings to sweat-wicking tees, we have curated a list of the best buys to keep you cosy and put together for your next trip to the airport. Our selection includes bestsellers like the Lululemon Align Leggings and Blissfeel Trail trainers, of course, but you'll also discover holiday-ready styles that have been hiding in plain sight, such as the perfect sundress and airy shorts for strolling around a new city. One thing's for certain: You will be incredibly comfortable while exploring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.