13 Lululemon Pieces You Need In Your Travel Outfit Arsenal

From silky-soft leggings to fleecy thermal sweatshirts, we have curated a list of the best buys to keep you cozy and put-together for your next trek to the TSA. Our selection includes bestsellers like the Lululemon Align Leggings and Everywhere Belt Bag , of course, but you'll also discover vacation-ready styles that have been hiding in plain sight, such as the perfect sundress and airy shorts for strolling around a new city. One thing's for sure: You will be comfy AF while exploring.