Hoka x FP Movement Collab Features Fashion-Forward Sneakers For Spring

Get ready to sprint for your credit card, because Hoka dropped a collaboration with Free People Movement! Arriving two years after its first (very successful) collab, this limited-edition collection of sneakers is bound to be just as popular… and sell out just as quickly (the last collab sold out in 48 hours).
As of April 18 at 12pm EST, the HOKA x Free People Movement Capsule Footwear Collection is available to shop on both freepeople.com and hoka.com. The trainers blend fashion and function, promising Hoka’s extra-cushy, performance-ready features as well as FP Movement’s versatile, beyond-the-gym styles.
The collab reimagines signature Hoka shoe styles — Clifton and Kawana — in four new Free People-inspired color iterations. The Clifton 9 FPM running sneakers ($150) are available in a sleek cream with purple details and a wavy purple watercolor print, which is perfect if you’re looking to take on the Spring 2024 lavender trend with an activewear twist. Meanwhile, the Clifton L Suede training sneakers ($175) are available in a unique navy and purple combo that would effortlessly complement your running shorts… or a denim-on-denim outfit.
And if you’re looking for more of a lifestyle shoe, you’ll be happy to know that Hoka’s Kawana 2 FPM sneaker ($145) has been reimagined in an off-white mesh with lavender laces. Speaking of which: Each sneaker style includes limited-edition laces exclusive to this collab.
Once you figure out which sneaker suits your style and needs the best, be sure to add them to your cart ASAP!