You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Imagine the youthfulness of Free People's bohemian flair merged with the expert performance technology of Hoka's sneakers. Are you visualizing sunny, airy workout shoes? Then you are correct. FP Movement and Hoka have collaborated for the first time on a limited-edition line of modern, brightly colored footwear. The brands introduced new colorways in two fan-favorite silhouettes, the Clifton 8 sneakers and ORA slides. Even better, the inspiration came from FP Movement's summer 2022 apparel collection. (Who doesn't love a coordinated set?)
Advertisement
The shoes come in two radiant shades and prints that color enthusiasts will love. When it comes to the Clifton 8 sneakers, you can choose between Seaweed/Green Tea, which features a speckled outsole, or Golden Coast Floral, which boasts an array of free-spirited flowers. Each pair costs $145, and sizes run from U.S. 6 to 11. Meanwhile, the ORA slides retail at $50, and there are two playful shades: Euphoric Lilac and Luna Marbled (a marbled design with pastel tints). There's a wide range of sizes for these, too, going from a U.S. 6 to 13.
“
“We were thrilled to partner with Hoka on this first-time collaboration. There is a natural synergy between the brands and being able to partner with their team on designs that match the FP Movement aesthetic was very exciting. After seeing so much success with our launch of Hoka last spring, it felt like a natural fit to deepen our partnership and create these styles exclusive to our brand." —Devon Irwin, buyer for FP Movement
”
The special-edition collection is available exclusively at select FP Movement retail stores, freepeople.com, and hoka.com worldwide. However, we've listed the items below to make your shopping easier. Browse through the various styles and get your credit card ready, as products are selling out fast. You won't want to miss all the whimsical pieces for spring and summer.
The marble-print trend has transitioned from DIY tie-dye shirts and dresses to shoes, and now you can glide into the weekend — or to the beach if you're on vacay — with these cheerful slides. They have all the eye-catching details you need, so you can freely wear a loose nap dress or summer's go-to 'fit of a white T-shirt and denim cutoffs. The vibrant pastel hues bring a burst of spunk and joy to every step.
Advertisement
Your worn-in post-run slip-ons have been vamped and upgraded, from the color to the construction, and you'll want to opt for this lilac hue instead of reaching for your black pair. The slides feature FP Movement's signature One One oversized midsoles and meta-rocker sole. You get that instant comfort from the soft higher bed of cushion. Plus, there's a dual-layer construction between the top and midsole/outsole for durability and stability.
Run, don't walk. It's time to bid adieu to your trusty running shoes and replace them with the printed Clifton 8 sneakers. FP Movement and Hoka have collaborated on a breathable silhouette that allows you to stay stylish while working out. The attractive footwear is ultra-lightweight and consists of an airy mesh top, a highly durable rubber outsole, and a bouncy midsole, making it the best pair for a quick jog. Make sure you keep your eyes ahead, as it'll be hard to stop yourself from looking down at your new shoes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.