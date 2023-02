Lululemon’s Fan-Fave Belt Bag Is Back In Stock After Selling Out

Now, lest you think this is your dad’s fanny pack, it very much is not. Crafted from water-resistant fabric, it's compact enough to not slow you down but is roomy enough to hold everything you need and nothing you don't. In addition to being available in signature black, previous sold-out versions have been reimagined in a rainbow of colors and various fabrics including velour, fleece, and more, as well as various sizes ranging from mini to XL . With over 7,000 reviews (and counting), it’s a bonafide hit — so much so that it’s limited to five units per transaction. (Or 10 of different colors — but that’s a lot of Everywhere Belt Bags.) “I’ve been waiting for a while for the belt bag to be restocked and it’s perfect,” shares one reviewer. “Very basic without adornments and the size is great. Worth the wait!”