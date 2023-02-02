Lululemon’s Fan-Fave Belt Bag Is Back In Stock After Selling Out

You never want something until you can't have it. On The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Lululemon is one of those brands that needs no introduction. The iconic Canadian label is behind some of the most popular workout clothes (ever heard of Align leggings?), but you may be surprised to learn that one of its biggest heavy-hitters comes in the form of a humble fanny pack: The Everywhere Belt Bag.
Now, lest you think this is your dad’s fanny pack, it very much is not. Crafted from water-resistant fabric, it's compact enough to not slow you down but is roomy enough to hold everything you need and nothing you don't. In addition to being available in signature black, previous sold-out versions have been reimagined in a rainbow of colors and various fabrics including velour, fleece, and more, as well as various sizes ranging from mini to XL. With over 7,000 reviews (and counting), it’s a bonafide hit — so much so that it’s limited to five units per transaction. (Or 10 of different colors — but that’s a lot of Everywhere Belt Bags.) “I’ve been waiting for a while for the belt bag to be restocked and it’s perfect,” shares one reviewer. “Very basic without adornments and the size is great. Worth the wait!”
Another reviewer confesses to owning a whopping *12* versions of Lululemon’s beloved belt bag: “They are my fave thing ever,” they admit. “I wear them to the gym, grocery shopping, errands, everything — I love it. Fits my phone, keys, wallet, lip products, and even pepper spray when I’m walking my dog alone at night.”
“[It’s the] perfect size for daily use around town or traveling.”
Lululemon just restocked their fleet of Everywhere Belt Bags this week, and colorways are already beginning to sell out... again. With that in mind, we encourage anyone on the fence to avoid the FOMO (FOML?) now and snap one up before the waitlist accumulates yet again.
