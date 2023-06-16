"When I first began my running journey three years ago it featured many, many falls. I’m talking about a comical head-over-heel tumble into my neighbour’s front garden, all while the family were sitting in their living room with a full view of my spectacular crash into their bushes. I quickly learned that I was wearing the wrong pair of trainers and became serious about investing in a light-but-sturdy running shoe that would take me the full course with confidence. With that said, lululemon’s Blissfeel Trail running shoes have become a reliable go-to — I love them! With the grippy treads on the sole, they are entirely unique to any of the trainers I’ve previously worn for running; I typically run on the road rather than on trail so was worried they’d feel too bulky for my usual city-centre route, but it was quite the opposite. I felt I was able to leap and bound over wonky pavements and gravel paths with the faith that my feet would land comfortably on the ground. I’ve tested the shoes on speedy short runs and laborious long runs and they adapt remarkably well to whatever challenge I put them through, they’re light yet supportive, super comfortable and durable.