If you, like me, were a fan of the original (and hate change of any kind), let me get one thing out of the way: the new-and-improved Blissfeel is more similar to the original than different, which I think is a good thing. The biggest upgrade is the shoe's upper, which now features a reshaped, layered textile upper that extends through the heel to hug the entire foot. The original version did this swoopy thing that went up toward the heel and had more of a "fashion trainer" vibe, IMO. It sounds like it wouldn't make a big difference (and for some, it might not), but as someone who puts support first in a running shoe, I will say that my entire foot felt really comfortable and secure while walking my dog or clocking a few miles on the treadmill. I'm not a long-distance runner, so I can't speak to running a marathon in these by any means — but for casual jogs or boot camp classes (I'm back on my Barry's grind), these were great. For anything more intense — or for hiking and trail running — I would go for something like the Chargefeel Mid since I love a thicker, cushiony outsole that gives the sensation of weightless speed.