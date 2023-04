Lululemon Just Upgraded Their Bestselling Yoga Legging & We Tried It First

I’m used to the material of Aligns but still don’t understand how it holds up so well — it really is buttery soft and so lightweight, it barely feels like you’re wearing anything. Once on, there is no way these bad boys are falling down. I christen my new Align leggings with a particularly intense 'rocket yoga' flow. I’m sweating buckets by the end but there’s no need to adjust midway through nor are there any awkward sweat patches. Because Aligns are so lightweight, they’re super breathable and perfect for summer workouts. Saying this, I warn against VPL. I started my period the week I started testing and my period pants were well visible through the thin material. Luckily, my dark chocolate brown Aligns didn’t show this up too much, though I wonder about the lighter colours (Lululemon has designed its white and lighter colour Align leggings with a second lining to combat this). For more intense workouts, like running or HIIT, I would probably recommend a different Lululemon line, like the Fast & Free High-Rise Tight , £94, which has thicker material and a compression fit.