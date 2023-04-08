Lululemon Just Upgraded Their Bestselling Yoga Legging & We Tried It First

I wear the leggings with the Align Tank Top for yoga and while I love the fit — it’s longer than your typical sports bra, which makes me feel more comfortable when leaving the studio — I do have to adjust it several times as it rises up. It’s lightly padded, which I like as it stops any awkward hard-nipple moments, but mine arrived with the padding slightly twisted on one side and needed some coaxing into place. These are small-fry criticisms though for a tank that fits really well and keeps my boobs supported without sucking them in uncomfortably.