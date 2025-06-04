The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

As we do without fail each month, our savvy shopping editors divulge the best under-£100 purchases of the previous four weeks — the ones that made us audibly gasp with delight and excited us so much that we couldn’t possibly keep them to ourselves. And while we pride ourselves on being your fashion and beauty besties, don’t be surprised to see a life-upgrading travel goodie or storage solution sprinkled in the mix. Without further ado, here are Refinery29’s best May purchases that made the cut.