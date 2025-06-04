The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

May is officially in the rearview mirror, and that means a few things. First and foremost, no more “It’s Gonna Be May” jokes, but also Gemini season — and perhaps most notably (no offence, Gems) — the imminent arrival of summer. As the weather heats up, so did our editors’ order histories: breezy skorts, toiletry travel kits, trendy sunglasses, and other summer-ready picks topped our teams’ MVPs (that’s Most Valuable Purchases) this month. The great news: we’re sharing them all with you in our latest instalment of monthly faves.
As we do without fail each month, our savvy shopping editors divulge the best under-£100 purchases of the previous four weeks — the ones that made us audibly gasp with delight and excited us so much that we couldn’t possibly keep them to ourselves. And while we pride ourselves on being your fashion and beauty besties, don’t be surprised to see a life-upgrading travel goodie or storage solution sprinkled in the mix. Without further ado, here are Refinery29’s best May purchases that made the cut.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.