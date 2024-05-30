ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Summer Sandal Styles To Slip On This Season

Becca Sax, Victoria Montalti, Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated 30 May 2024, 14:00
While shoe trends come and go, sandals will always be a warm-weather must-have. From barely-there thongs and chunky slides to raffia wedges and fisherman styles, there's a summer sandal for every style, outfit, and budget. Overwhelmed by all the options? We've consolidated several of 2024’s trending styles from our favourite brands. Whether you need a walking sandal for daytime (think: comfortable shoes from the likes of Teva, Birkenstock, Crocs) or sandals for a night out (ex: heeled versions from & Other Stories and Ganni), we’ve got you covered with summer sandal styles worth carting up ASAP. Ahead, some of the best styles of the season.
Flat Sandals

Mango
Leather Straps Sandals
£59.99
Mango
Flat sandals are a tried-and-true summer must-have with a lot of variety. Do you want a chunky Birkenstock slide or a delicate pair of thong sandals? Do you want easy slip-ons or elegant gladiator sandals? There are so many options to choose from for everything from your most casual days to your fanciest summer soirées. If you’re looking for a trending style, opt for one of the many square-toed sandals that are currently available.
Madewell
The Gabi Thong Slide Sandal
£69.00
Madewell
Birkenstock
Uji Sandal
£125.00
Birkenstock
Vivaia
Pillow Top Slide Sandal
£78.46
Vivaia
Platform Sandals

Tory Burch
Kira Sport Sandal
£295.00
Tory Burch
Platform shoes continue to be a favourite summer style because these height boosters are generally more comfortable than actual heels. Plus, the chunky sole can provide cushioning between you and the hard floor or sidewalk. Personally, we are partial to the flatform sandals made from lightweight cork or rubber.
Ugg
Cady Sandal
£110.00
Ugg
Free People
Harbor Raffia Flatform Sandals
£88.00
Free People
Crocs
Getaway Platform Flip
£39.99
Crocs
Wedge Sandals

Kurt Geiger
Maple Wedge Heel
£139.00
Kurt Geiger
Wedges were the anti-flats trend of 2023, but their popularity continues in 2024. Like platform sandals, wedge sandals are generally more comfortable and stable than stiletto heels, but just as stylish. Pick a style made with woven raffia or cork soles, and you’ll look like you’ve just stepped off a tropical island — even if you have no plans to go to one this summer. 
Matisse
Natural Bondi Wedge Heels
£53.00
Tuckernuck
Simmi London
Juni Bling Flatform Wedge Heels
£38.00
Schuh
TOMS
Natural Embroidered Floral Wedges
£80.00
TOMS
Slides

Simon Miller
Bubble Padded Slides
£393.00
Farfetch
For the ultimate out-the-door-in-seconds shoe, it doesn't get better than the slide. It’s such an easy and effortless silhouette that you can find everywhere now. Your fave activewear brand (ex: Lululemon) likely has its own version of the slide sandal, as does your fave shoe designer (think: Simon Miller). For ultimate comfort, pick a pair with a cushiony bed.
Charles & Keith
Buckled Slide Sandals
£55.00
Charles & Keith
Lululemon
Restfeel Slides
£48.00
Lululemon
Bobbies
Thais Sandal
£170.00
Bobbies
Leather Sandals

Miista
Zilda Vanilla Sandals
£185.00
Miista
If you’re looking for a pair of sandals that are durable, high-quality, and will age beautifully, we suggest you cart up a leather style. We’ve included buttery-soft leather sandals in a range of styles that can each easily transition from day to night. Plus, styles made from deadstock and ethically sourced leathers (see: Everlane), as well as leather alternatives. 
Everlane
The Day Twist Sandal
£142.00
Everlane
& Other Stories
Leather Thong Sandals
£120.00
& Other Stories
Coach
Florence Sandal
£125.00
Coach
Fisherman Sandals

Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
£175.00
Sézane
One of the biggest closed-toe sandal trends is the fisherman sandal, which is ideal for anyone who wants to go a little longer between pedicures. They’re also a delightful blend between a sandal and a ballet flat. Opt for a classic neutral leather, or go bold and try jelly or metallic styles. Another alternative to the strappy style is the huaraches, hand-woven braided sandals originating from Mexico. 
Camper
Pelotas Flota
£140.00
Camper
Pilcro
Flatform Leather Fisherman Sandals
£130.00
Anthropologie
SOREL
Women's Ona™ Streetworks Fisherman Mid Fla...
£125.00
SOREL
Black Sandals

Vagabond
Izzy Sandals
£90.00
Vagabond
You can find black sandals in any of the popular styles above, but here are some more options to satisfy your everyday sandal needs (and complement your summer LBDs). Check out newly launched styles, like the Free People Movement puffy hiker sandals, Or elevate your sandal game with trendy hardware, as seen on the heeled Ganni and chunky Whistles sandals.
Free People
Sun Salutation Sandals
£118.00
Free People
Ganni
Black Feminine Buckle Heeled Mule Sandals
£295.00
Ganni
Whistles
Khai Chunky Buckle Sandal
£185.00
Whistles
White Sandals

Reformation
Alize Lace Up Flat Sandal
£148.00
Reformation
And if you want a lighter, brighter style that’s especially appropriate for warm-weather days, cart up a pair of white sandals. For casual outings, step into white Doc Marten sandals with a bold strap design. For summer brunches, barbecues, and bridal showers alike (we’re talking to you, soon-to-be brides), slip on dainty white slides, heeled sandals, or lace-up styles.
Dr Martens
Voss Ii Hydro Leather Strap Sandals
£110.00
DR MARTENS
Zara
Leather High Heel Sandals
£45.99
Zara
Russell & Bromley
Rosa Slides
£175.00
Russell & Bromley

