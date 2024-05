The Best Summer Sandal Styles To Slip On This Season

While shoe trends come and go, sandals will always be a warm-weather must-have. From barely-there thongs and chunky slides to raffia wedges and fisherman styles, there's a summer sandal for every style, outfit, and budget. Overwhelmed by all the options? We've consolidated several of 2024’s trending styles from our favourite brands. Whether you need a walking sandal for daytime (think: comfortable shoes from the likes of Teva, Birkenstock, Crocs ) or sandals for a night out (ex: heeled versions from & Other Stories and Ganni ), we’ve got you covered with summer sandal styles worth carting up ASAP. Ahead, some of the best styles of the season.