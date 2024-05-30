The Best Summer Sandal Styles To Slip On This Season

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While shoe trends come and go, sandals will always be a warm-weather must-have. From barely-there thongs and chunky slides to raffia wedges and fisherman styles, there's a summer sandal for every style, outfit, and budget. Overwhelmed by all the options? We've consolidated several of 2024’s trending styles from our favourite brands. Whether you need a walking sandal for daytime (think: comfortable shoes from the likes of Teva, Birkenstock, Crocs) or sandals for a night out (ex: heeled versions from & Other Stories and Ganni), we’ve got you covered with summer sandal styles worth carting up ASAP. Ahead, some of the best styles of the season.
Flat Sandals
Flat sandals are a tried-and-true summer must-have with a lot of variety. Do you want a chunky Birkenstock slide or a delicate pair of thong sandals? Do you want easy slip-ons or elegant gladiator sandals? There are so many options to choose from for everything from your most casual days to your fanciest summer soirées. If you’re looking for a trending style, opt for one of the many square-toed sandals that are currently available.
Platform Sandals
Platform shoes continue to be a favourite summer style because these height boosters are generally more comfortable than actual heels. Plus, the chunky sole can provide cushioning between you and the hard floor or sidewalk. Personally, we are partial to the flatform sandals made from lightweight cork or rubber.
Wedge Sandals
Wedges were the anti-flats trend of 2023, but their popularity continues in 2024. Like platform sandals, wedge sandals are generally more comfortable and stable than stiletto heels, but just as stylish. Pick a style made with woven raffia or cork soles, and you’ll look like you’ve just stepped off a tropical island — even if you have no plans to go to one this summer.
Slides
For the ultimate out-the-door-in-seconds shoe, it doesn't get better than the slide. It’s such an easy and effortless silhouette that you can find everywhere now. Your fave activewear brand (ex: Lululemon) likely has its own version of the slide sandal, as does your fave shoe designer (think: Simon Miller). For ultimate comfort, pick a pair with a cushiony bed.
Leather Sandals
If you’re looking for a pair of sandals that are durable, high-quality, and will age beautifully, we suggest you cart up a leather style. We’ve included buttery-soft leather sandals in a range of styles that can each easily transition from day to night. Plus, styles made from deadstock and ethically sourced leathers (see: Everlane), as well as leather alternatives.
Fisherman Sandals
One of the biggest closed-toe sandal trends is the fisherman sandal, which is ideal for anyone who wants to go a little longer between pedicures. They’re also a delightful blend between a sandal and a ballet flat. Opt for a classic neutral leather, or go bold and try jelly or metallic styles. Another alternative to the strappy style is the huaraches, hand-woven braided sandals originating from Mexico.
Black Sandals
You can find black sandals in any of the popular styles above, but here are some more options to satisfy your everyday sandal needs (and complement your summer LBDs). Check out newly launched styles, like the Free People Movement puffy hiker sandals, Or elevate your sandal game with trendy hardware, as seen on the heeled Ganni and chunky Whistles sandals.
White Sandals
And if you want a lighter, brighter style that’s especially appropriate for warm-weather days, cart up a pair of white sandals. For casual outings, step into white Doc Marten sandals with a bold strap design. For summer brunches, barbecues, and bridal showers alike (we’re talking to you, soon-to-be brides), slip on dainty white slides, heeled sandals, or lace-up styles.