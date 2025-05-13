All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From boat shoes and trench coats to nautical stripes, the TikTok-viral fisherman aesthetic has been reeling us in with classic-yet-trendy styles for the past few months. “I think the fisherman aesthetic feels like [an evolution] from other popular TikTok trends like 'coastal grandma' and 'quiet luxury,' which preceded it,” Free People’s senior managing stylist Maddie Zinn-Gavigan tells Refinery29. “Heritage styles have been making a comeback, especially since those trends became popular, and I think this is another fun way to style those pieces with an infusion of coastal charm.”
The runways also helped cast this nautical resurgence. For its spring/summer 2024 show, Miu Miu famously included boat shoes, swim trunks, raincoats, and rope accessories. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2025 runway featured horizontal stripes, crochet separates, and sailor-inspired buttons.
Of course, the original (and unassuming) style icons were fishermen themselves. “There’s something endlessly cool about the way this style nods to the rugged charm of coastal life, and it’s really rooted in function,” says Anthropologie’s head of styling Kyla Flax. “It’s inspired by traditional workwear from coastal communities, where garments had to be built to last and easy to move in.” Think: water-resistant canvas and hardy knitwear.
The runways also helped cast this nautical resurgence. For its spring/summer 2024 show, Miu Miu famously included boat shoes, swim trunks, raincoats, and rope accessories. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2025 runway featured horizontal stripes, crochet separates, and sailor-inspired buttons.
Of course, the original (and unassuming) style icons were fishermen themselves. “There’s something endlessly cool about the way this style nods to the rugged charm of coastal life, and it’s really rooted in function,” says Anthropologie’s head of styling Kyla Flax. “It’s inspired by traditional workwear from coastal communities, where garments had to be built to last and easy to move in.” Think: water-resistant canvas and hardy knitwear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Zinn-Gavigan adds that the aesthetic is all about “the appeal and charm of coastal living and reads more like a lifestyle representation than just a trend.” If you embraced the “coastal grandmother” look of 2023 or the “European Summer” craze of 2024, chances are the fisherman aesthetic will fit your vibe, too.
“My favourite thing about it is that you don’t have to be dressed in head-to-toe fisherman-style pieces to get the look,” explains Shopbop’s senior fashion director Caroline Maguire. “You can make it your own and fit different pieces into your everyday wardrobe,” she adds, citing netted flats, ocean-motif jewellery, and big canvas bags (think: beach totes) as easy accessories to tap into the trend.
From curated edits at Shopbop, Anthropologie, and Free People to preppy and heritage brands like Sperry, J.Crew, and Longchamp, there are plenty of places to shop the aesthetic. Whether you’re after kitschy prints and playful bags or classic cable-knit sweaters and durable shoes, read on for styling tips to live your best faux-fisherman life this summer.
“My favourite thing about it is that you don’t have to be dressed in head-to-toe fisherman-style pieces to get the look,” explains Shopbop’s senior fashion director Caroline Maguire. “You can make it your own and fit different pieces into your everyday wardrobe,” she adds, citing netted flats, ocean-motif jewellery, and big canvas bags (think: beach totes) as easy accessories to tap into the trend.
From curated edits at Shopbop, Anthropologie, and Free People to preppy and heritage brands like Sperry, J.Crew, and Longchamp, there are plenty of places to shop the aesthetic. Whether you’re after kitschy prints and playful bags or classic cable-knit sweaters and durable shoes, read on for styling tips to live your best faux-fisherman life this summer.
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Stripes & Nautical Motifs
Nostalgic blue-and-white Breton stripes are one of the most recognisable — and easiest — nautical prints to add to your closet. Striped button-ups, polos, sundresses, and matching sets offer a timeless way to tap into the look without veering too trendy. For a more whimsical spin, Zinn-Gavigan highlights fish and nautical motifs as standout prints alongside classic stripes.
Echoing this playful take, Flax says: “People are really leaning into conversational prints this summer. I love how the nautical theme lends itself to that — sailboats, little fish motifs, even rope or netting textures. It’s a fun way to nod to the trend without taking it too seriously.”
Echoing this playful take, Flax says: “People are really leaning into conversational prints this summer. I love how the nautical theme lends itself to that — sailboats, little fish motifs, even rope or netting textures. It’s a fun way to nod to the trend without taking it too seriously.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Boat Shoes
Whether you’re setting sail, strolling the boardwalk… or honestly, stepping out in any city, boat shoes are this season’s must-have footwear trend. “It all started with the shoes,” says Maguire, noting that other key styles — from netted and macramé flats to sailor tops and anoraks — followed after.
With nearly every retailer diving headfirst into the trend, the options are endless. “A few core pieces can go a long way when mixed and matched,” says Zinn-Gavigan. “It’s all about the juxtaposition of pairings” — like styling loafer-look-alikes with a flirty mini skirt or baggy jeans instead of traditional chinos for a more modern feel.
With nearly every retailer diving headfirst into the trend, the options are endless. “A few core pieces can go a long way when mixed and matched,” says Zinn-Gavigan. “It’s all about the juxtaposition of pairings” — like styling loafer-look-alikes with a flirty mini skirt or baggy jeans instead of traditional chinos for a more modern feel.
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Rain & Trench Coats
If you need an easy layer for spring showers and unpredictable winds, a versatile trench or raincoat is a smart investment you’ll wear season after season. Keep it classic with preppy neutrals like khaki, or go bold with a vibrant yellow or mint green.
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Bucket Hats
Sun protection is no joke — and a fun bucket hat is the fisherman-approved way to shield yourself this season. Go for a style with ties that are as functional as they are cute, or try a crochet design for a breezy, vacation-ready approach.
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Cable-Knit Sweaters
Nail that quiet luxury, preppy vibe with a cable-knit sweater — the kind that looks effortlessly put-together when styled with slouchier bottoms. “This aesthetic delivers on all fronts, with cosy knits, breezy materials, and silhouettes that make getting dressed feel effortless,” says Flax. “Fashion is shifting toward looks that feel relaxed, yet still intentional.”
As the months warm up, swap your chunky knits for an open-weave cardigan or woven polo — especially if you’re not lucky enough to have a sea breeze working in your favour. As Flax puts it: “It’s not about dressing like you’re on a boat, but more about pieces that feel lived-in, low-effort, and quietly elevated.”
As the months warm up, swap your chunky knits for an open-weave cardigan or woven polo — especially if you’re not lucky enough to have a sea breeze working in your favour. As Flax puts it: “It’s not about dressing like you’re on a boat, but more about pieces that feel lived-in, low-effort, and quietly elevated.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Crochet & Netted Bags
An easy way to dive into this aesthetic is through accessories and handbags. “Accessories play a big role in the fisherman aesthetic — fisherman sandals, rope-inspired jewellery, and woven totes with a handmade feel all fit naturally,” says Flax.
Raffia, netting, and woven leather bags are among the top trends, each evoking the laid-back charm of seashores and tropical destinations. Maguire especially loves how oversized totes — like your go-to canvas carryall — round out the look.
Raffia, netting, and woven leather bags are among the top trends, each evoking the laid-back charm of seashores and tropical destinations. Maguire especially loves how oversized totes — like your go-to canvas carryall — round out the look.
Fisherman Aesthetic Essential: Fisherman Sandals & Macrame Flats
For a breezier alternative to the boat shoe, consider a pair of fisherman sandals or macramé flats to complete your warm-weather look. “Lots of fun shoe options tie [the fisherman aesthetic] together,” Zinn-Gavigan shares, including wellies, netted silhouettes, and wrap sandals.
Durable, strappy leather fisherman sandals are ideal for outdoor adventures, while netted or macramé flats work well for al fresco dinners — when flip-flops feel too casual and heels too fussy.
Durable, strappy leather fisherman sandals are ideal for outdoor adventures, while netted or macramé flats work well for al fresco dinners — when flip-flops feel too casual and heels too fussy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT