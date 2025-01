The Best Work Bags for Women: 28 Laptop Totes, Backpacks & Beyond

Ready to upgrade? We’ve got you. From sleek leather totes to ultra-functional backpacks — and even business-trip-ready options with luggage sleeves — these picks will keep your essentials safe, stylish and organised. Want extra fashion cred? Look for suede textures, belted designs, and geometric shapes inspired by 2025’s biggest handbag trends Whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking to splurge, you’ll find top picks from R29 reader-favourite brands like Kate Spade and Lululemon , alongside fashionable finds from Coach, MZ Wallace, Polène and more.