The Best Work Bags for Women: 28 Laptop Totes, Backpacks & Beyond

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re hauling your laptop, gym gear, and makeup bag on a marathon commute or strolling to your neighbourhood coffee shop with your tablet and a dream, one thing’s clear: a great work bag is a must. And let’s be real — that flimsy canvas tote doubling as your grocery hauler just isn’t cutting it anymore.
Ready to upgrade? We’ve got you. From sleek leather totes to ultra-functional backpacks — and even business-trip-ready options with luggage sleeves — these picks will keep your essentials safe, stylish and organised. Want extra fashion cred? Look for suede textures, belted designs, and geometric shapes inspired by 2025’s biggest handbag trends.
Whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking to splurge, you’ll find top picks from R29 reader-favourite brands like Kate Spade and Lululemon, alongside fashionable finds from Coach, MZ Wallace, Polène and more.
Whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking to splurge, you’ll find top picks from R29 reader-favourite brands like Kate Spade and Lululemon, alongside fashionable finds from Coach, MZ Wallace, Polène and more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Laptops Bags With Compartments
Laptop bags with compartments mean business. Think padded sleeves, triple-section interiors and clever details like customisable inserts. These designs keep your tech secure and your essentials perfectly organised — all while looking sharp on the go.
Business-Trip Ready Travel Bags
When it comes to business trips, bags with luggage sleeves are a must. Options like the Béis Work Tote combine sleek, organised interiors with travel-smart features like secure laptop compartments and built-in luggage sleeves. Ideal for navigating terminals or heading straight to meetings, they’re the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Bags In Modern Shapes
Modern shapes are the secret to elevating your workwear game. Whether structured and architectural or soft and sculptural, these unique silhouettes add instant interest to your blazers and office wear. Pro tip: carry one to your next interview — it’s a guaranteed way to stand out as a top candidate.
Work Backpacks
Backpacks are our top pick for city commuters, but they don’t have to feel blah or primary-school-inspired. Go for a fun pattern like Rothy’s checkerboard print, water-resistant matte neoprene like the Alo backpack, or sleek leather — something Coach has perfected. For travellers, a backpack with a laptop sleeve is the ideal blend of function and style.
Structured & Ladylike Bags
The ladylike trend is here to stay in 2025. Channel the sophistication of the ’30s to ’60s with a structured top-handle, timeless shoulder bag or trendy belted tote for a polished touch that blends vintage charm with modern refinement.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Puffy Tote Bags
A puffy tote bag or quilted tote bag doesn’t just protect your office essentials — it also brings major winter vibes with its plush, cosy feel. Think of them as the chicest way to keep your stuff safe while looking effortlessly cool (and seasonally on point).
Suede Bags
Suede is the perfect mix of iconic and on-trend, with a timeless appeal that feels endlessly polished — whether it’s a slouchy or a sculptural take on the classic suede tote bag. This luxe fabric truly shines in rich earthy tones, from olive green to chocolate brown, cementing its status as a standout choice for work bags.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT