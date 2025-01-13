The 20 Best Work Trousers For Women: Work Hard, Dress Smarter

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy that’s both guilt-free and year-round practical, we’ve got your office wardrobe covered. Work trousers often get a bad rap, but we're here to dispel the myth that they have to be stiff, frumpy or the first thing you ditch when you get home. Our curated list of the best work trousers for women includes everything from classic wide-leg styles to on-point boot cuts, flares and straight-leg silhouettes.
Ahead, discover stylish and versatile options in every cut, colour, size, length and price point — including relaxed styles for casual Fridays and elevated picks perfect for post-work dinners. So grab your favourite work bag, step into comfortable work shoes and prepare to shimmy into your favourite new trousers to tackle your day in style.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
