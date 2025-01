The 20 Best Work Trousers For Women: Work Hard, Dress Smarter

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy that’s both guilt-free and year-round practical, we’ve got your office wardrobe covered. Work trousers often get a bad rap, but we're here to dispel the myth that they have to be stiff, frumpy or the first thing you ditch when you get home. Our curated list of the best work trousers for women includes everything from classic wide-leg styles to on-point boot cuts, flares and straight-leg silhouettes.