Let’s take a moment to celebrate the fact that spring has finally sprung. Okay, back in your seats. While we readily welcome the warm weather, the prospect of having to dress ourselves properly again after months of hiding away in chunky knitwear and shroudy overcoats is pretty daunting.
Thank god the reality of having to fully unsheathe our (unshaven) legs from 60 denier tights and jeans isn't here just yet since summer is still a long way off, but as the sun slowly rears its beautiful head, it is time to accept that a wardrobe rejig looms. Get ready to reveal those shoulders, abandon the cardigans and bid adieu to that aran jumper. Now's the time to inject more colour into your mostly monochrome office wardrobe, experiment with silhouettes or shape and embrace light tailoring.
Workwear can be just as fun as it is functional and we're here to remind you of that with some of the most stylish and flattering spring offerings.